Flying Lotus released a new track called “More” featuring Anderson .Paak earlier this month and now, the genre-bending producer has unveiled a new video for the single. Created by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, the animated video follows a Steven Ellison lookalike as he lands on an alien planet, where he stumbles onto a robot DJ who cues up .Paak’s verse on the single. Ellison’s character eventually morphs into a pulpy tree-shaped figure made of organs as the setting morphs into an abstract scene of kaleidoscopic colors.

“More” is set to appear on Flying Lotus’ upcoming album Flamagra, which arrives May 24 via Warp Records. So far, the jazz-inspired producer has released “Takashi,” “Spontaneous,” and “Fire Is Coming,” an eerie spoken word track with vocal contributions from filmmaker David Lynch. The track was initially teased at this year’s SXSW, where fans spotted the phrase “Fire is coming…” spray-painted onto the Austin sidewalk. His last album You’re Dead! was released in 2014. Check out the video for “More” below.