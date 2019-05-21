Flying Lotus – “Black Balloons Reprise” (ft. Denzel Curry)

Flying Lotus has released a new single from his upcoming album Flamagra, out this Friday via Warp Records. “Black Balloons Reprise” features a sample from the 1973 French animated film Fantastic Planet; FlyLo tweeted that he was inspired by Madlib’s sampling Fantastic Planet on his song “Come On Feet,” and that the track is dedicated to Madlib and Now-Again Records founder Eothen Alapatt (Egon).

That black balloons beat is dedicated to @madlib and @nowagain. When I was in college I heard quas”come on feet” it relit my love for sampling and eventually changed my world. Love to you legends. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) May 21, 2019

Denzel Curry is also prominently featured on the track, and has said that “Black Balloons Reprise” is the second in a trilogy of “Black Balloon” songs starting with “BLACK BALLOONS | 13LACK 13ALLOONZ” and ending with “THE BLACKEST BALLOON | THE 13LACKEZT 13ALLOON” from his 2018 album TA1300. Flying Lotus has already shared a few tracks from Flamagra, including “Takashi,” “Spontaneous” (ft. Little Dragon), “More” (ft. Anderson .Paak), and the David Lynch spoken-word showcase “Fire Is Coming,” which came along with a fittingly Lynchian video. Flamagra will also include collaborations with Tierra Whack, Shabazz Palaces, Solange, Toro Y Moi, and, of course, Thundercat. Hear FlyLo and Denzel Curry’s “Black Balloons Reprise” below.