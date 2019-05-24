News \
Fiona Apple – “In My Room” (ft. Jakob Dylan)
Fiona Apple has released a cover of the Beach Boys classic “In My Room” in collaboration with Jakob Dylan. As Pitchfork points out, the track was recored for the new documentary film Echo in the Canyon, which just follows the music of California’s Laurel Canyon community in the 1960s. The soundtrack, which was helmed by Jakob Dylan, includes recordings from Beck, Eric Clapton, Cat Power, Regina Spektor, and more.
Fiona Apple’s last album The Idler Wheel… was released in 2012. Back in January, she collaborated with King Princess on a re-recorded version of “I Know,” the song from her 1999 album When the Pawn…. In April of last year, Apple released the single “I Can’t Wait To Meet You” for the Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project’s Hopes and Dreams compilation. Hear her “In My Room” cover below.