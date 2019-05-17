Electric Daisy Carnival’s flagship festival has returned to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for another year of dance music debauchery. Featured performers include Eric Prydz, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, RL Grime, Idris Elba (!!), Zeds Dead, Alesso, A$AP Rocky, Tokimonsta, Tiësto, Adventure Club, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Diplo, Dillon Francis, David Guetta, and many, many more.

The festival is set to be opened by none other than Bill Nye, who recently stirred up some controversy when he said the word “fuck” in a segment on John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight; let’s hope he takes some of those wild, no-holds-barred Nye antics to EDC 2019.

For the truly committed, some VIP tickets are still available via the festival’s website. But for the rest of us, EDC Las Vegas is streaming live all weekend, with four dedicated channels taking distinct approaches to festival coverage. On channel 1, you can find performances from the three main stages along with “specially curated content” and behind-the-scenes action. Channels 2, 3, and 4 are focused entirely on the three main stages (kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, and circuitGROUNDS, respectively). Streams begin each night at 6:45pm Pacific and 9:45pm Eastern.

Here’s how to watch the EDC Las Vegas 2019 livestream:

Find all four channels for Friday, May 17 here.

Click here to stream on Saturday, May 18.

And head over here for coverage on Sunday, May 19.