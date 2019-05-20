Fresh off a weekend that saw DJ Khaled release his eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd, and put up a star-studded performance on Saturday Night Live, the DJ/motivational speaker has shared a new music video for the Cardi B and 21 Savage-assisted track “Wish Wish.” The fire and motorcycle-heavy visual also seems to act as an uber-expensive commercial for brands like Fashion Nova and Ciroc, but hey, the budget has to come from somewhere right?

“Wish Wish” is the latest single to come from Father of Asahd, following the previous release of “Higher,” featuring John Legend and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Father of Asahd also features verses from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Nas, Travis Scott, Future, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Jeremih, J Balvin, and more. For the season finale of SNL, Khaled led a medley of songs from the new album, including “Just Us” “Weather the Storm,” and “Higher,” and brought out a number of guests for a tribute to Hussle, who died last month. Watch the video for “Wish Wish” below.