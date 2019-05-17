DJ Khaled to Bring Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, SZA, J Balvin, and More to SNL Performance

DJ Khaled, hot off the release of his new eleventh studio album Father of Asahd, will be the musical guest on this weekend’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Paul Rudd. And because its always a party when Khaled shows up—and also because he doesn’t actually do the performing—he’s bringing a bunch of notable names with him. SZA, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Big Sean, Jeremih, J Balvin, and Lil Baby have all been announced to appear alongside Khaled for his performance. The episode airs on May 17.

Khaled’s new album Father of Asahd arrived earlier today and features verses from all the aforementioned guests, plus Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Future, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, and more. There’s also posthumous track with Nipsey Hussle that received its own music video, which was filmed just days before Nipsey’s death. Check out the SNL announcement below.