Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album Father of Asahd Featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, More

DJ Khaled’s new album Father of Asahd is now available on streaming platforms. The release marks the eleventh studio album from the producer, and is naturally packed with guest appearances. This time, the album features verses from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, SZA, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Future, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, J Balvin, and more, as well as a posthumous track with Nipsey Hussle, who sadly passed away after being shot in March.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Future’s contributions come in the form of the previously-released single “Top Off,” which dropped in March 2018. “No Brainer,” another guest-heavy single featuring Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo, also makes an appearance on the album.

DJ Khaled’s latest album Grateful was released in 2017 featuring the hits “I’m The One,” “Shining,” “To the Max,” and “Wild Thoughts.” In March, the producer announced Father of Asahd during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where he was later drenched in slime. Hear Father of Asahd below.