DJ Khaled was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where he performed a medley of songs from his new album Father of Asahd. No Khaled performance is complete without the guest verses of his collaborators, and the producer brought out Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, SZA, J Balvin, Big Sean, John Legend, Jeremih, and Lil Baby to join him on stage for the show’s season finale.

Khaled mostly played hypeman, introducing Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and J Balvin one by one as they came out for their verses on “Jealous” and “You Stay.” For their second performance, the supergroup performed a medley of songs including “Just Us” “Weather the Storm,” and “Higher,” starting the medley with a verse from SZA before bringing out Meek Mill and eventually John Legend for a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey recorded a guest verse for Khaled’s Father of Asahd track “Higher,” and also made an appearance in the track’s music video, which was filmed just days before his death in March. For their SNL tribute, Khaled and Legend brought out the entire cast of musical guests, who stood on stage before a projection of Nipsey’s face. “Long live Nipsey Hussle! The marathon continues,” Khaled said to close out the night.

DJ Khaled’s latest album Father of Asahd dropped on Friday featuring guest verses from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Future, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, and more. Watch his SNL performance below.