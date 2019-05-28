Devendra Banhart Announces 2019 Tour

Experimental folk artist Devendra Banhart has announced a new tour across North America scheduled to begin in the fall. Banhart is set to kick things off in Ventura, California on October 15, with stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more. The tour will wrap up on December 8 in Philadelphia.

Banhart’s last album was 2016’s Ape in Pink Marble. Since then, Banhart has written a book of poetry, entitled Weeping Gang Bliss Void Yab-Yum. Check out the full tour schedule below.

DEVENDRA BANHART TOUR:

Oct 15 – The Magestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA

Oct 16 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Oct 18 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Oct 19 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

Oct 20 – WOW Hall – Eugene, OR

Oct 22 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Oct 24 – The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 25 – The Yost – Theater Santa Ana, CA

Oct 26 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

Oct 27 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

Oct 30 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Nov 1 – The Slowdown – Omaha, NE

Nov 2 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

Nov 3 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

Nov 5 – The Hi Tone – Memphis, TN

Nov 7 – Levitation Festival – Austin, TX

Nov 30 – Museum of Contemporary Art – Detroit, MI

Dec 1 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Dec 3 – The Olympia – Montreal, QC

Dec 4 – The Wilbur – Boston, MA

Dec 5 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 7 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Dec 8 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA