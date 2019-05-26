News \
DaBaby Shares Video of Him Beating Up Rival Rapper in Louis Vuitton Store
Last night, DaBaby took to Instagram to share videos of a fight between him and fellow Charlotte, North Carolina rapper and personal rival Cam Coldheart. The altercation took place in the Louis Vuitton store.
Cam threw the first shot, dissing DaBaby and calling him a bitch. In the second video, DaBaby fires back and Cam throws a punch. Cam appears with his pants around his ankles and a bloody nose in the final video. DaBaby’s caption reads, “When bullying Baby on the internet goes wrong.”
Apparently, DaBaby wasn’t alone. Cam posted a video wherein a security guard confirms that he had two accomplices. DaBaby and Cam started feuding earlier this year when Cam said DaBaby wasn’t a good representation of Charlotte. Watch the fight unfold below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Caught me slippin dolo. Silver back from the slums this ain’t shit. Mfs bounce back from mfs jumpin em everyday. No statements made cam back for my belt told 12 I ain’t wanna talk. I got up walked to the car and made a post. Yea I’m hurt as hell Once again go to Loui in South Park and ask this security in Loui how many ppl jumped me when they rushed me dolo. He got his security wit em dressed like regular dude wit a legal strap @dababy keep it g u jumped me wit ya security and left me pretty, other than some scratches
View this post on Instagram
@dababy nah Lil nigga U GONE DO SOMETHIN.put more respect on da Carolinas name.u pee wee pushin 30.I did somethin.u see what’s goin on.favor warning cuz I kno this town.Sound like u talkin physical.I aint say I was gone hurt u lol.& if I wanted to I wouldnt be responding like dat on dis police ass nigga.what is u really to the heart of Charlotte or the Carolinas?u aint neva been in trenches wit nobody NOWHERE here❗️wit a big ass Charlotte jersey on on yo album cover Ohio Lil nigga.its a half of city ain’t feelin dat shit.niggas been mentioned since ya @saycheesedigital interview They aint like how u wasn’t payin homeage,the mfs that showed u love,& the ppl in it on yo big platforms pee wee.actin like u is the whole Carolinas & shit.u aint even gotta like me but what about the ppl u do fuck wit?That fuck wit u!Niggas u collabed wit?Real niggas dat showed u love.i swear @704noah let u perform at whitehouse 80 times and my Nigga @whitehouse__frezzy showed love & hyped yo ass all way to fame front dem college kids.What about big No dem?yo own team where they shout outs. @kingcarter, @sean_da_firzt u don’t talk about him like Gucci always praised Zaytoven.the Dj’s,radio host that paved the way for u @noleezy @iamchewy5 @micmanordj @deejaytrap etc.loyal to yo campaign years where they shout-outs when u get the opportunity on big platforms?the radio stations in da Cak dat helped yo wave when wack ass Diamonds ain’t blow for 2 years yall had to regroup Hell u already ready to jump the fence on @southcoastmusicgroup u billions of babies Ent now.SUMMIN THIS UP TO SAY U GONE NEED DAT DIAPER ON WHEN YO BOWELS RELEASING CUZ U DONE GOT HIT FOR PISSIN THE WRONG MFS OFF IF YOU DONT GET YO MIND RIGHT.NOT ME.rest of the bity that ain’t feelin dat shit pee wee.So everybody tag @dababy @saycheesedigital @vladtv @xxl @thesource & all dem to make emEXPLAIN.EXPLAIN why he got a hornets jersey on the front of his Album and he from Ohio?When we dont even fuck wit u cuz u obviously dont fuck wit us.and tell this pee wee lil boy Nigga to clear his throat when he speak to me sounding like yo voice just hit puberty and shit
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.