Ciara took the stage at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, where she performed her latest single “Thinkin Bout You.” Hiding her face with a vinyl record, the “Goodies” hitmaker started things off with a few dance moves as she made her way across the stage and into the crowd, where she passed Taylor Swift in the audience. Swift performed her recent single “Me!” at the night’s open.

Ciara’s last album Jackie dropped in 2015. Since then, she’s released songs like “Greatest Love,” “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” and “Dose.” Watch clips of her Billboard Music Awards performance below.