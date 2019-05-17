Chance the Rapper – “GRoCERIES” (ft. TisaKorean and Murda Beatz)

Chance the Rapper is back with a new song called “GRoCERIES” featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz. The single follows Chance’s “Atlanta House Freestyle,” as well as his recent appearance on the new DJ Khaled album Father of Asahd. The rapper got married back in March, but is still rumored to be working on a full-length album with Kanye West, in addition to making appearances at his “Sunday Service” performances.

Back in February, Chance announced that his third album would be arriving in July. The release follows his sophomore album Coloring Book from 2016. Late last year, he released two standalone singles, “The Man Who Has Everything” and “My Own Thing,” which were later followed by four more songs in July. Hear “GRoCERIES” below and revisit our recent feature on TisaKorean’s dizzying dance rap brilliance.