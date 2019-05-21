Céline Dion is the latest entry in the Carpool Karaoke series, giving host James Corden a tour through Las Vegas while putting on lively and spirited renditions of some of her biggest hits along the way.

Dion is extremely charming from the moment she enters Corden’s car, providing even more energy even than the always giggly host and striking up a song to go with whatever Corden says to her. At one point, Dion even grabs his face and gives him a big kiss to close out their performance of “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

Later in the segment, Corden forces Dion to give away a few pairs of shoes from her massive collection to a random passersby—much to her horror. And to close things out, Dion and Corden get on a boat and recreate that famous Titanic scene—with Corden dressed as Leo DiCaprio’s Jack character—as they perform “My Heart Will Go On.” Watch Celine Dion’s Carpool Karaoke below.