Cat Power has announced new headlining North American tour dates for this fall. She has also released a video for her Autotune-augmented track “Horizon,” from last year’s Wanderer. The clip is directed by Greg Hunt, who has directed Cat Power’s past videos for the album.

Cat Power recently filmed a Tiny Desk concert for NPR, and released a cover of the Burt Bacharach standard “What the World Needs Now” in December. She also appears in Echo in the Canyon, an upcoming documentary about the Laurel Canyon music scene in the late 1960s and 1970s. Purchase tickets for her upcoming tour here. Peruse the full list of dates and watch the new clip for “Horizon” below.

9-12 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live9-13 Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor9-14 Orlando, FL – The Beacham9-16 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle9-17 Charlotte, NC – The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte9-18 Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater9-20 Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre9-21 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival9-22 New York, NY – Webster Hall9-24 Boston, MA – ROYALE9-25 Washington, DC – The Lincoln Theatre9-27 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre9-28 Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca10-25 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater10-26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center10-28 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom10-29 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater10-30 Seattle, WA – The Showbox11-1 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore