Last month, Carly Rae Jepsen announced plans to release a new album, titled Dedicated, this year, which would be the proper follow-up to her acclaimed 2015 record E•MO•TION. Today, Jepsen has unveiled the forthcoming project’s latest single, the bubbly, synth-laden “Too Much.”

Dedicated is due out May 17 via School Boy/Interscope. Along with “Too Much,” Jepsen has released “Party For One,” “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” from the album. While her last full-length studio album was 2015’s E•MO•TION, she released a collection of outtakes from that project called E•MO•TION: Side B back in 2016. Jepsen has also announced a U.S. tour, scheduled to begin in late June. Listen to “Too Much” below.