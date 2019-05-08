Brian Eno Announces Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks Extended Reissue, Releases “Like I Was a Spectator”

Brian Eno is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by releasing an extended and remastered reissue of his 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks. The reissue is accompanied by 11 new compositions Eno co-wrote, produced, and performed with original Apollo” Atmospheres & Soundtracks collaborators Roger Eno (Brian’s brother) and Daniel Lanois. The new tracks essentially comprise a new album titled For All Mankind, after the 1983 Al Reinert moon landing documentary of the same name for which Enos and Lanois initially composed Apollo.

Eno also released a video for “Like I Was a Spectator,” one of the 11 new tracks comprising For All Mankind. According to the YouTube copy, the clip is comprised of “rare NASA footage.” Check out the video and the track listing for the Apollo extended reissue below.

Disc 1: Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered



01. Under Stars (4:29)

02. The Secret Place (3:31)

03. Matta (4:20)

04. Signals (2:47)

05. An Ending (Ascent) (4:24)

06. Under Stars II (3:23)

07. Drift’ (3:05)

08. Silver Morning (2:40)

09. Deep Blue Day (3:58)

10. Weightless (4:35)

11. Always Returning (4:04)

12. Stars (8:02)

Disc 2: For All Mankind

01. The End Of A Thin Cord (4:08)

02. Capsule (3:13)

03. At The Foot Of A Ladder (3:35)

04. Waking Up (2:29)

05. Clear Desert Night (3:11)

06. Over The Canaries (4:41)

07. Last Step From The Surface (3:58)

08. Fine-grained (3:34)

09. Under The Moon (3:10)

10. Strange Quiet (4:09)

11. Like I Was A Spectator (4:23)

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition drops on Friday, July 19.