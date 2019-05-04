News \
Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Cover Bob Dylan at 37d03d Festival
Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon and the National multi-instrumentalist Aaron Dessner brought the latest incarnation of their PEOPLE Festival (now titled 37d03d) to Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works last night. As BrooklynVegan and Pitchfork point out, Vernon spent the night fronting a Bob Dylan cover band, where together with his Bon Iver bandmates, he performed renditions of classic Dylan songs including “Angelina,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Not Dark Yet,” and more.
This year’s festival brought things stateside after hosting their inaugural PEOPLE Festival last year at Berlin’s landmark Funkhaus venue. The festival coincided with the release of new material from Vernon and Dessner’s collaborative project Big Red Machine. The supergroup later released a full self-titled album under the moniker, which was unveiled on their own streaming platform late last summer. Watch a few clips of Vernon’s Dylan covers below.
Footage of those random dudes covering Bob Dylan at Pioneer Works… from r/boniver
View this post on Instagram
Here is @boniver covering Bob Dylan at @pioneerworks tonight as part of @37d03d, a unique performance collaboration festival that originated in Berlin. @morganschaffner + I have been working on this one for the past month and a half and I couldn’t be happier to see it sell out ✨(🎥 @jenatalla) #37d03d
View this post on Instagram
Just saw part of Bon Iver perform a set of Bob Dylan covers. #37d03d