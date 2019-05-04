News \

Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Cover Bob Dylan at 37d03d Festival

bon-iver-justin-vernon-covers-bob-dylan-37d03d-festival-brooklyn-watch
CREDIT: Matt Kent/WireImage

Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon and the National multi-instrumentalist Aaron Dessner brought the latest incarnation of their PEOPLE Festival (now titled 37d03d) to Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works last night. As BrooklynVegan and Pitchfork point out, Vernon spent the night fronting a Bob Dylan cover band, where together with his Bon Iver bandmates, he performed renditions of classic Dylan songs including “Angelina,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Not Dark Yet,” and more.

This year’s festival brought things stateside after hosting their inaugural PEOPLE Festival last year at Berlin’s landmark Funkhaus venue. The festival coincided with the release of new material from Vernon and Dessner’s collaborative project Big Red Machine. The supergroup later released a full self-titled album under the moniker, which was unveiled on their own streaming platform late last summer. Watch a few clips of Vernon’s Dylan covers below.

Footage of those random dudes covering Bob Dylan at Pioneer Works… from r/boniver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just saw part of Bon Iver perform a set of Bob Dylan covers. #37d03d

A post shared by Patrick Simmons (@theantihero86) on

Rob Arcand
Tags: aaron dessner, Bob Dylan, bon iver, justin vernon, the national