Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes”
Before Billie Eilish became a streaming powerhouse and one of the hottest rising acts in recent years, she released a three-and-a-half-minute ballad on SoundCloud in 2015.
“Ocean Eyes” would go on to launch Eilish’s career by earning the support of influential blogs like Hillydilly and catching the ears of Interscope/Darkroom Records, who would go on to sign Eilish and give the track a proper release in November 2016. A remix EP soon followed featuring reworks by artists like blackbear, Cautious Clay and Astronomyy.
See Billie Eilish’s full “Ocean Eyes” lyrics and video below.
I’ve been watching you
For some time
Can’t stop staring at those oceans eyes
Burning cities and napalm skies
Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes
Your ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I’m scared
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
I’ve been walking through
A world gone blind
Can’t stop thinking of your diamond mind
Careful creature made friends with time
He left her lonely with a diamond mind
And those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I’m scared
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you gimme those ocean eyes
I’m scared
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
Lyrics Licensed & Provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Finneas Baird O’Connell, Joshua Karpeh
