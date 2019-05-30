Before Billie Eilish became a streaming powerhouse and one of the hottest rising acts in recent years, she released a three-and-a-half-minute ballad on SoundCloud in 2015.

“Ocean Eyes” would go on to launch Eilish’s career by earning the support of influential blogs like Hillydilly and catching the ears of Interscope/Darkroom Records, who would go on to sign Eilish and give the track a proper release in November 2016. A remix EP soon followed featuring reworks by artists like blackbear, Cautious Clay and Astronomyy.

See Billie Eilish’s full “Ocean Eyes” lyrics and video below.

I’ve been watching you

For some time

Can’t stop staring at those oceans eyes

Burning cities and napalm skies

Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes

Your ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I’m scared

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

I’ve been walking through

A world gone blind

Can’t stop thinking of your diamond mind

Careful creature made friends with time

He left her lonely with a diamond mind

And those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I’m scared

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

I’m scared

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

Lyrics Licensed & Provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Finneas Baird O’Connell, Joshua Karpeh

