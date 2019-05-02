Bill Callahan Announces New Album Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan has announced plans for a new album, Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, his first since 2013’s Dream River. News of the album comes via a short trailer from Callahan’s label Drag City showing the album pressing process of the forthcoming project. The album is scheduled to arrive on June 14 and is currently available for pre-order.

Last month, Callahan announced a new tour scheduled for June, coinciding with the release of Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest. Check out the full tracklist for the album below.

Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest Tracklist:

01 “Shepherd’s Welcome”

02 “Black Dog On The Beach”

03 “Angela”

04 “The Ballad Of The Hulk”

05 “Writing”

06 “Morning Is My Godmother”

07 “747”

08 “Watch Me Get Married”

09 “Young Icarus”

10 “Released”

11 “What Comes After Certainty”

12 “Confederate Jasmine”

13 “Call Me Anything”

14 “Son Of The Sea”

15 “Camels”

16 “Circles”

17 “When We Let Go”

18 “Lonesome Valley”

19 “Tugboats And Tumbleweeds”

20 “The Beast”