One of the The Beatles’ biggest hits, “Hey Jude,” became a record-breaking release for multiple reasons. The Paul McCartney-penned single topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks in 1968, tying the record for the longest reign at No. 1. Clocking in at 7:11, “Hey Jude” became the longest single to top the British charts as well.

McCartney originally wrote the song for John Lennon’s then-five-year-old son Julian during John’s separation from his first wife Cynthia Lennon. The record also marked the first release on The Beatles’ Apple Records imprint, and its anthemic, sing-along chorus has helped the song remain one of the group’s best-known hits to this day.

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad

Take a sad song and make it better

Remember to let her into your heart

Then you can start to make it better

Hey Jude, don’t be afraid

You were made to go out and get her

The minute you let her under your skin

Then you begin to make it better

And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain

Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders

For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool

By making his world a little colder

Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah

Hey Jude, don’t let me down

You have found her, now go and get her

Remember to let her into your heart

Then you can start to make it better

So let it out and let it in, hey Jude, begin

You’re waiting for someone to perform with

And don’t you know that it’s just you, hey Jude, you’ll do

The movement you need is on your shoulder

Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah yeah

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad

Take a sad song and make it better

Remember to let her under your skin

Then you’ll begin to make it

Better better better better better better, oh

Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude

Written by: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

