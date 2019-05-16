Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”
One of the The Beatles’ biggest hits, “Hey Jude,” became a record-breaking release for multiple reasons. The Paul McCartney-penned single topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks in 1968, tying the record for the longest reign at No. 1. Clocking in at 7:11, “Hey Jude” became the longest single to top the British charts as well.
McCartney originally wrote the song for John Lennon’s then-five-year-old son Julian during John’s separation from his first wife Cynthia Lennon. The record also marked the first release on The Beatles’ Apple Records imprint, and its anthemic, sing-along chorus has helped the song remain one of the group’s best-known hits to this day.
See The Beatles’ full “Hey Jude” lyrics and video below.
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad
Take a sad song and make it better
Remember to let her into your heart
Then you can start to make it better
Hey Jude, don’t be afraid
You were made to go out and get her
The minute you let her under your skin
Then you begin to make it better
And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain
Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders
For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool
By making his world a little colder
Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah
Hey Jude, don’t let me down
You have found her, now go and get her
Remember to let her into your heart
Then you can start to make it better
So let it out and let it in, hey Jude, begin
You’re waiting for someone to perform with
And don’t you know that it’s just you, hey Jude, you’ll do
The movement you need is on your shoulder
Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah yeah
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad
Take a sad song and make it better
Remember to let her under your skin
Then you’ll begin to make it
Better better better better better better, oh
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Nah nah nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey Jude
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Ltd.
Written by: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
See more: The Beatles – Let it Be Lyrics | Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics | Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes Lyrics