Since releasing “Sweet But Psycho” in August 2018, Ava Max has watched her breakthrough hit top the charts in more than 20 countries and climb to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since the song took off, the 25-year-old singer has performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Today Show. Max is expected to drop her debut album later this year, which will feature the hit and follow-ups “So Am I” and “Salt.”

See Ava Max’s full “Sweet But Psycho” lyrics and video below.