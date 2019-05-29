Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ava Max’s “Sweet But Psycho”
Since releasing “Sweet But Psycho” in August 2018, Ava Max has watched her breakthrough hit top the charts in more than 20 countries and climb to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Since the song took off, the 25-year-old singer has performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Today Show. Max is expected to drop her debut album later this year, which will feature the hit and follow-ups “So Am I” and “Salt.”
See Ava Max’s full “Sweet But Psycho” lyrics and video below.
Oh, she’s sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Oh, she’s hot but a psycho
So left but she’s right though
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
She’ll make you curse, but she a blessing
She’ll rip your shirt within a second
You’ll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can’t help it
No, no, you’ll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You’ll be saying, “No, no”
Then saying, “Yes, yes, yes”
‘Cause she messin’ with your head
Oh, she’s sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Oh, she’s hot but a psycho
So left but she’s right though
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She’s poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, “Run, don’t walk away”
‘Cause she’s sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
See, someone said, “Don’t drink her potions”
She’ll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she’s mean, you know you love it
‘Cause she tastes so sweet, don’t sugarcoat it
No, no, you’ll play along
Let her lead you on, on, on
You’ll be saying, “No, no”
Then saying, “Yes, yes, yes”
‘Cause she messin’ with your head
Oh, she’s sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Oh, she’s hot but a psycho
So left but she’s right though
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Grab a cop gun kinda crazy
She’s poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, “Run, don’t walk away”
‘Cause she’s sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night she’s screamin’
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
You’re just like me, you’re out your mind
I know it’s strange, we’re both the crazy kind
You’re tellin’ me that I’m insane
Boy, don’t pretend that you don’t love the pain
Oh yeah
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Oh
“I’m-ma-ma-ma out my mind”
Written by: Amanda Ava Koci, Madison Emiko Love, Andreas Haukeland, William Bean Lobban, Henry Russell Walter
