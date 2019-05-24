Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman”
When Ariana Grande was hyping up her fourth studio album, Sweetener, in the summer of 2018, she released the album’s second single “God is a Woman,” a sultry pop song highlighting female empowerment and sexuality.
Grande quickly dropped a music video featuring mythological imagery, interstellar dancing and a lot of purple body paint. The single became a summer anthem, climbing to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even snagging a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance. Even though the Grande quickly moved on from her Sweetener phase to her darker, more vulnerable thank u, next era, “God is a Woman” remains one of her best releases.
See Ariana Grande’s full “God is a Woman” lyrics and video below.
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You’ll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feeling that you can’t fight
My one, it lingers when we’re done
You’ll believe God is a woman
I don’t wanna waste no time, yeah
You ain’t got a one-track mind, yeah
Have it any way you like, yeah
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it
Ain’t nobody else can relate
Boy, I like that you ain’t afraid
Baby, lay me down and let’s pray
I’m tellin’ you the way I like it, how I want it
(Yeah)
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I’m in company
It’s all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You’ll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feeling that you can’t fight
My one, it lingers when we’re done
You’ll believe God is a woman
I tell you all the things you should know
So, baby, take my hand, save your soul
We can make it last, take it slow, hmm
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yeah
That you different from the rest
And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed
See if you deserve what comes next
I’m tellin’ you the way I like it, how I want it
(Yeah)
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I’m in company
It’s all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you
My one, when all is said and done
You’ll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feeling that you can’t fight
My one, it lingers when we’re done
You’ll believe God is a woman, yeah, yeah
(God is a woman)
Yeah, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
My one
(One)
When all is said and done
You’ll believe God is a woman
You’ll believe God
(God is a woman)
Oh, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
(One)
It lingers when we’re done
You’ll believe God is a woman
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Writers: Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson
See also: Ariana Grande- thank u, next Lyrics | Maroon 5 & Cardi B – Girls Like You Lyrics | Jonas Brothers – Sucker Lyrics