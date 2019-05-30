Ariana Grande Cancels Shows Due to Adult-Onset Tomato Allergy

Ariana Grande is in the midst of her Sweetener World Tour. But yesterday, Live Nation announced that she had to cancel her Tampa and Orlando tour stops yesterday and tonight. Today, she revealed that the cancellations were due to her adult-onset tomato allergy.

“We discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” she writes in an Instagram caption. “Still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding.”

Grande adds, “p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.” The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa and 11/25 in Orlando.

(2) to seeing them in November. Tickets for tonight and tomorrow’s shows will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Miami shows are still happening. — Live Nation Florida (@LiveNationFL) May 28, 2019

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.