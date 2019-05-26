Anderson .Paak is currently in the midst of his “Best Teef in the Game Tour,” but the rapper and vocalist stopped by CBS This Morning to perform as part of their Saturday Sessions series. There, he played the songs “Make It Better,” “King James,” and “Tints” from his recent albums Ventura and Oxnard.

.Paak also sat down for an interview with CBS host Anthony Mason, where he described his Oxnard, California upbringing. “My pops, you know, battled with drug abuse,” he said. “There was domestic abuse with my mom, and I saw a lot of craziness. Then he went off to jail. I never got to really develop a relationship with him before he passed away.” Asked how he responded to that as a younger man, .Paak said that he made a point to “put everything into music.”

“I think there was a part of me that didn’t want people to pay too much attention, so I was kinda just like, ‘Everything’s cool, man,’ and put a smile on,” he said. After his mother also went to jail when he was just 18, .Paak started to realize that he was stronger than he initially thought. “I wasn’t the type to just break down and just be like, ‘Okay, I’m just gonna be a bum, that’s it,’ he said.

.Paak’s fourth studio album Ventura dropped last month, featuring contributions from André 3000, Brandy, Nate Dogg, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, and Smokey Robinson, who provided vocals on “Make It Better.” Watch both the performance and interview below.