Against Me! Announce Special “2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs” Run of Shows

Against Me! have announced a special run of shows this October when the band will perform four of their albums in their entirety, including 2005’s Searching For A Former Clarity, 2007’s New Wave, 2010’s White Crosses and 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues. The “2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs” mini-tour will feature two nights of shows each in Los Angeles, Toronto, Sayreville, NJ, Boston, and Baltimore. In a press release announcing the new tour, frontwoman Laura Jane Grace said:

“While working on new music this year – before we move forward into the future – we thought it would be fun to revisit the past, the albums that got us to where we are now. Like chapters in a book, there’s a narrative that flows through these four albums that we’ve never had the chance before to present in this context, as one complete story. I’m excited to share the songs as a whole in this way. This is probably the closest I will ever come to being a part of a ‘Rock Opera’ of any sorts.”

Against Me!’s most recent album Shape Shift with Me was released in 2016. Last year, Laura Jane Grace unveiled the debut album of her new trio Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, titled Bought To Rot, which includes the lead single “Apocalypse Now (& Later).” Check out the October tour schedule below.

Against Me! October Tour

12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre (w/ Chuck Ragan and toyGuitar)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

15 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (w/ Dilly Dally and Chris Cresswell)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

22 – Boston, MA – Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

23 – Boston, MA – Royale (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues

24 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of Searching For A Former Clarity and New Wave

25 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (w/ Cursive and Dilly Dally)

performing all of White Crosses and Transgender Dysphoria Blues