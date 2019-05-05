adam-sandler-performs-a-chris-farley-tribute-song-on-snl-watch

24 years after departing the show as a cast member, Adam Sandler made his debut as the show’s host on last night’s episode of SNL. At the end of the episode, Sandler brought out his guitar to perform an acoustic tribute to SNL’s Chris Farley, who died in 1997 after spending five years as a cast member, as Stereogum points out.

“He cartwheeled around the room and slow-danced with the cleaning lady,” Sandler sang. “He was a one-man party. You know I’m talking about my man, Chris Farley.”

Shawn Mendes served as the episode’s musical guest. The episode also included guest appearances from Chris Rock, Kristen Wiig, and Jimmy Fallon, as Stereogum points out. Mendes also appeared in a sketch titled “Sandler Family Reunion.” Watch Sandler’s tribute to Chris Farley below and revisit our oral history of Sandler’s debut album They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! here.