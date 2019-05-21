21 Savage Announces North American Tour

21 Savage is heading out on the road this summer in support of his recently released album I Am > I Was. The new tour, which features support from North Carolina rapper DaBaby on many dates, will travel across North America, starting things off in Oklahoma City. Savage will also make appearances in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago for Lollapalooza, and New York, before closing things out in the rapper’s hometown of Atlanta.

Savage still faces the possible risk of deportation, stemming from ICE’s arrest of the rapper—born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London—for allegedly unlawfully residing in the United States after overstaying an expired visa. He was detained for 10 days after being arrested in the metro Atlanta area and was eventually released on bond. Check out the full tour schedule below.

21 Savage Tour Dates:

07-10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

07-12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

07-13 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

07-16 Phoenix, AZ – Comercia Theatre

07-18 San Diego, CA – Calcoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

07-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine

07-20 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07-23 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

07-25 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

07-27 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

07-30 Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-04 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08-06 Washington, DC – The Anthem

08-08 New York, NY – Pier 17

08-10 Boston, MA – Tsongas Center

08-11 Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival

08-14 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

08-15 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-16 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy