21 Savage Announces North American Tour
21 Savage is heading out on the road this summer in support of his recently released album I Am > I Was. The new tour, which features support from North Carolina rapper DaBaby on many dates, will travel across North America, starting things off in Oklahoma City. Savage will also make appearances in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago for Lollapalooza, and New York, before closing things out in the rapper’s hometown of Atlanta.
Savage still faces the possible risk of deportation, stemming from ICE’s arrest of the rapper—born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London—for allegedly unlawfully residing in the United States after overstaying an expired visa. He was detained for 10 days after being arrested in the metro Atlanta area and was eventually released on bond. Check out the full tour schedule below.
21 Savage Tour Dates:
07-10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
07-12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
07-13 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
07-16 Phoenix, AZ – Comercia Theatre
07-18 San Diego, CA – Calcoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
07-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine
07-20 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07-23 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
07-25 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
07-27 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
07-30 Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-04 Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08-06 Washington, DC – The Anthem
08-08 New York, NY – Pier 17
08-10 Boston, MA – Tsongas Center
08-11 Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival
08-14 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
08-15 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-16 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy