21 Savage’s popular single “A Lot” has taken on increased significance amid the rapper’s legal battle with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The UK-born, Atlanta-bred artist made headlines in February following his arrest by ICE, who claimed the rapper was “unlawfully present” in the U.S. after overstaying his visa. The arrest came less than a week after 21 Savage performed an alternate version of “A Lot” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding new lyrics that sympathize with the plight of immigrants.

Featured artist J. Cole also performed his verse from the song at the 2019 NBA All Star Game, shouting “21 Savage! We love you” in support of the rapper.

See 21 Savage’s full “A Lot” lyrics and video below.

I love you Turn my headphone down a little bit, yeah

For so many reasons

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (I do), yeah, yeah yeah yeah

Yeah, yeah, ah, ah, whoa, whoa, whoa, yeah

How much money you got? (Straight up)

How much money you got? (Straight up)

How much money you got? (Straight up)

How much money you got? (A lot)

How much money you got? (A lot)

How many problems you got? (A lot)

How many people done doubted you? (A lot)

Left you out to rot? (A lot)

How many pray that you flop? (A lot)

How many lawyers you got? (A lot)

How many times you got shot? (A lot)

How many n—-s you shot? (A lot)

How many times did you ride? (A lot)

How many n—-s done died? (A lot)

How many times did you cheat? (A lot)

How many times did you lie? (A lot)

How many times did she leave? (A lot)

How many times did she cry? (A lot)

How many chances she done gave you?

Fuck around with these thots (A lot)

Every day that I’m alive, I’ma ride with the stick

I’d rather be broke in jail than be dead and rich

Told my brothers take my breath if I turn to a snitch

But I’m 21 4L, ain’t no way I’ma switch

Break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

Penitentiary chances just to make a couple bucks

My heart so cold I could put it in my cup

Gang vs. the world, me and my dawg, it was us

Then you went and wrote a statement, and that really fucked me up

My brother lost his life and it turned me to a beast

My brother got life and it turned me to the streets

I been through the storm and it turned me to a G

But the other side was sunny, I get paid to rap on beats

How much money you got? (A lot)

How many problems you got? (A lot)

How many people done doubted you? (A lot)

Left you out to rot? (A lot)

How many pray that you flop? (A lot)

How many lawyers you got? (A lot)

How many times you got shot? (A lot)

How many n—-s you shot? (A lot)

How many times did you ride? (A lot)

How many n—-s done died? (A lot)

How many times did you cheat? (A lot)

How many times did you lie? (A lot)

How many times did she leave? (A lot)

How many times did she cry? (A lot)

How many chances she done gave you?

Fuck around with these thots (A lot)

Break it on down, I break it on down

I break it on down, I break it on down

Yeah, I just came from the A

I drove back home, six hour drive, six and a half

Before I left I stopped by to see my n—- 21 in the studio

He had two of his kids with him right in the studio, that’s when I knew

You a stand up nigga, I love seein’ shit like that

Question

How many faking they streams? (A lot)

Getting they plays from machines (A lot)

I can see behind the smoke and mirrors

N—-s ain’t really big as they seem (Hmm)

I never say anything (Nah), everybody got they thing (True)

Some n—-s make millions, other niggas make memes (Hmm)

I’m on a money routine

I don’t want smoke, I want cream

I don’t want no more comparisons

This is a marathon and I’m aware

I been playing the back from a lack of promotions

I never was one for the bragging and boasting

I guess I was hoping the music would speak for itself

But the people want everything else

OK, no problem, I’ll show up on everyone album

You know what the outcome will be

I’m batting a thousand

It’s got to the point that these rappers don’t even like rappin’ with me

Fuck it ’cause my n—- 21 Savage just hit me

And told me he saved me a spot, on a new record he got

He call it “a lot,” I open my book and I jot

Pray for Tekashi, they want him to rot

I picture him inside a cell on a cot

‘Flectin’ on how he made it to the top

Wondering if it was worth it or not

I pray for Markelle ’cause they fucked up his shot

Just want you to know that you got it, my n—-

Though I never met you, I know that you special

And that the Lord blessed you, don’t doubt it, my n—-

Dennis Smith Jr., stay solid, my n—-

I’m on a tangent, not how I planned it

I had some fans that hopped and abandoned ship

When they thought that I wasn’t gon’ pan out, I got a plan

They say that success is the greatest revenge, tell all your friends

Cole on a mission, cementin’ the spot as the greatest that did it

Before it all ends, n—-

How much money you got? (A lot)

How many problems you got? (A lot)

How many people done doubted you? (A lot)

Left you out to rot? (A lot)

How many pray that you flop? (A lot)

How many lawyers you got? (A lot)

How many times you got shot? (A lot)

How many n—-s you shot? (A lot)

How many times did you ride? (A lot)

How many n—-s done died? (A lot)

How many times did you cheat? (A lot)

How many times did you lie? (A lot)

How many times did she leave? (A lot)

How many times did she cry? (A lot)

How many chances she done gave you?

Fuck around with these thots (A lot)

Break it on down, I break it on down

I break it on down, I break it on down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it on down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down

I break it down, I break it down, I br-

Written by: Anthony White, Dacoury Natche, Jermaine Cole, She’yaa Abraham-Joseph, Sheila Young

