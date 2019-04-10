New Music \
Yeasayer Announce New Album and Tour, Release Two New Songs
Yeasayer are back with a new album, Erotic Reruns, their first since 2016’s Amen & Goodbye. According to the press release, the album was inspired by the mayhem surrounding the 2016 election and features songs that reference James Comey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and anti-immigration ghoul Stephen Miller.
Yeasayer also released two singles off the forthcoming album on Wednesday: “Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights.” The band will be hitting the road to support the new album this summer after playing a handful of shows in the New York City area and a festival in Florida in April. Listen to the new songs and check out the tour dates below. Erotic Reruns is out June 7.
Yeasayer 2019 tour dates:
April 12 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
April 14 – Woodstock, NY – Colony
April 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade NYC
April 27 – Panama City Beach, FL – SandJam Fest
June 12 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
June 13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
June 14 – Montreal, QC – Le National
June 15 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club
June 17 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 18 – Chicago, IL – Metro
June 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
June 21 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
June 22 – Denver, CO – Gothic
June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban
June 25 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
June 26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
June 27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Filmore
June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
July 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent
July 3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
July 4 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
July 5 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
July 6 – Dallas, TX – Trees
July 8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
July 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
July 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
July 12 – Washington, DC – 930 Club
July 13 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Aug 9 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
Aug 10 – Piestany, Slovakia – Grape Festival
Aug 13 – Belin-altglienicke, Germany – Jahre Musikexpress – Das Festival
Aug 15 – Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo Festival