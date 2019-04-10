Yeasayer Announce New Album and Tour, Release Two New Songs

Yeasayer are back with a new album, Erotic Reruns, their first since 2016’s Amen & Goodbye. According to the press release, the album was inspired by the mayhem surrounding the 2016 election and features songs that reference James Comey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and anti-immigration ghoul Stephen Miller.

Yeasayer also released two singles off the forthcoming album on Wednesday: “Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights.” The band will be hitting the road to support the new album this summer after playing a handful of shows in the New York City area and a festival in Florida in April. Listen to the new songs and check out the tour dates below. Erotic Reruns is out June 7.

Yeasayer 2019 tour dates:

April 12 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

April 14 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

April 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade NYC

April 27 – Panama City Beach, FL – SandJam Fest

June 12 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

June 13 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

June 14 – Montreal, QC – Le National

June 15 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

June 17 – Detroit, MI ­– El Club

June 18 – Chicago, IL – Metro

June 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

June 21 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

June 22 – Denver, CO – Gothic

June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban

June 25 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

June 26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

June 27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Filmore

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

July 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent

July 3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

July 4 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

July 5 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

July 6 – Dallas, TX – Trees

July 8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

July 9 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

July 12 – Washington, DC – 930 Club

July 13 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Aug 9 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

Aug 10 – Piestany, Slovakia – Grape Festival

Aug 13 – Belin-altglienicke, Germany – Jahre Musikexpress – Das Festival

Aug 15 – Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo Festival