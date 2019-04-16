Watch Weezer and Tears for Fears Perform “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” on Kimmel

This past weekend, during their performance at Coachella, Weezer played a series of covers from their recent Teal Album. For their rendition of “No Scrubs,” the band brought out TLC’s Chilli, who previously told Rolling Stone that she was honored by the band’s including “No Scrubs” on The Teal Album and wanted to link up for a joint performance. Weezer also brought out Tears for Fears for their cover of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tears for Fears joined Weezer for another vaguely listenable performance of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World;” wisely, Rivers and the gang left most of the heavy lifting to Tears for Fears, which kept their sound relatively true to that of the original recording. Mercifully, Weezer chose not to reprise “No Scrubs” with Chilli.

After releasing The Teal Album out of nowhere back in January, Weezer released The Black Album, with ten new original songs. The album had its premiere in the virtual world of Fortnite. Since then, Weezer has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk. Watch the band do “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with Tears for Fears on Kimmel below.