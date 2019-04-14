Weezer performed last night at Coachella, and during their set, the band brought out TLC vocalist Chilli, as well as ’80s synth pop superstars Tears for Fears. TLC joined the band to perform their recent Teal Album cover of “No Scrubs,” while Tears for Fears played their song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with the band. Elsewhere in their set, Weezer performed a barbershop quartet version of their 2005 single “Beverly Hills.”

Weezer’s Black Album was released last month. The band has since performed an acoustic NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to cover the A-Ha’s “Take On Me,” another classic song the band rerecorded as part of their covers record, The Teal Album. Watch a clip of their Coachella performance below.