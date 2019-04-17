Dev Hynes took his Blood Orange alter ego to the Late Late Show with James Corden, where he was last night’s musical guest. Hyne’s performance included two new songs being played for the first time: “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome.”

Hours before his Corden appearance, Hynes announced plans to debut music on Instagram, hinting that the new songs included vocals from Toro y Moi. Hynes performed on a recreated park set with backup singers sitting on benches as he lied on the fake grass with a British flag nearby.

“Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” are the first new Blood Orange songs since last year’s phenomenal Negro Swan. Hynes recently shared a video for the album track “Hope,” featuring Puff Daddy and Tei Shi. He’s also released videos from the album for “Charcoal Baby,” “Chewing Gum,” “Dagenham Dream,” “Saint,” and “Jewelry.” Hynes just finished up his first set at Coachella, which included an unexpected cover of Neil Young’s 1972’s Harvest standard “Heart of Gold” on acoustic guitar. Watch the performance of “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” below.