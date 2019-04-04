Anderson .Paak and soul legend Smokey Robinson are together at last! In anticipation of .Paak’s forthcoming album Ventura, he has released a new song with Smokey Robinson, the smooth neo-soul ballad “Make It Better.” The new track comes with an Andy Hines-directed video.

Ventura is .Paak’s fourth studio album, coming just six months after his last album Oxnard. Ventura came out of the same recording sessions with Dr. Dre as Oxnard. .Paak recently unveiled plans for his “Best Teef in the Game Tour” across North America, which will include support from Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Mac DeMarco, and Jessie Reyez. Watch the video for “Make It Better” below.