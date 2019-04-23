Ty Segall To Perform Full Albums in Concert Residencies

Ty Segall and his Freedom Band have announced a series of residencies in a few U.S. cities and across Europe. The concerts will feature Segall, alongside Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye, performing select albums from Segall’s discography, including 2010’s Melted, 2011’s Goodbye Bread, 2014’s Manipulator, and 2016’s Emotional Mugger in full on select nights.

The tour begins on July 26 in Los Angeles, with stops in Brooklyn, Paris, London, Berlin, before closing things out in Haarlem, Netherlands on October. Ty Segall and the Freedom Band released a live album, Deforming Lobes, which was recorded at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, in March. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Tour:

Fri. July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Melted)

Fri Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Melted)

Fri. Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Melted)

Fri. Aug. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Emotional Mugger)

Fri. Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Emotional Mugger)

Fri. Sept. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Manipulator)

Fri. Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Manipulator)

Fri. Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Manipulator)

Tues. Oct. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Melted)

Wed. Oct. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Melted)

Thurs. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Emotional Mugger)

Sat. Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Manipulator)

Wed. Oct. 9 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Melted)

Thu. Oct. 10 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Manipulator)

Fri. Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Melted)

Sat. Oct. 12 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Goodbye Bread)

Sun. Oct. 13 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Manipulator)

Tue. Oct. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Melted)

Thu. Oct. 17 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Melted)

Fri. Oct. 18 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Manipulator)