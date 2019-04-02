Donald Trump took questions from the press today during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, using his time to mostly rant about migrants crossing the Southern border. That means it would have been a fairly normal day in our current world, if it weren’t for Trump repeatedly pronouncing the word “origins” as “oranges” and repeating a bizarre lie about his father being born in Germany.

The “origins” gaffe occurred when Trump was airing his grievances with the press over the special counsel’s Russia probe and began, with extreme O.J. energy, to urge reporters to find out how the investigation really began. During his rant, however, he kept pronouncing “origins”… as… “oranges.”

“I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation,” Trump told reporters. “The beginnings of that investigation…where it started, who started it…the Mueller report I wish covered the oranges of how it started. The beginnings of the investigation.”

Trump goes off on orange industry as next stage of investigation. pic.twitter.com/wYp4OB6yz5 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 2, 2019

The president seems to be aware that he stumbled over “origins” several times because he immediately switches over to describe it as “the beginnings” of the probe after mangling the first attempt to make his point. As we’ve noted several times before, Trump has rough patches when it comes to sounding coherent while addressing the public.

Depending on your favorite flavor of dystopia, the more disturbing incident from the presser may have come when Trump once again said that his father, a New York City native, was born in Germany.

“Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany,” Trump said about his dad, who was actually born in the Bronx.

Trump just said “my father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany.” Fred Trump was born in New York. pic.twitter.com/U6eWYPzjrJ — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2019

Trump first erroneously stated that his dad was born abroad in an interview on Face the Nation in July, 2018. His father, Fred, is actually the son of German immigrants.

In any case, the president’s brain appears to be in tiptop shape.