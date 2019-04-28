Travis Scott Teams Up with Gucci Mane on New Song “Murda”

On last night’s episode of The Weeknd’s Beats 1 radio show “Memento Mori,” the vocalist’s co-manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian debuted quite a bit of new music. Across the 2-hour episode, the XO affiliate played clips of new tracks from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and Metro Boomin, as well as a completely unreleased single from Travis Scott and Gucci Mane called “Murda,” as Pitchfork points out.

“It’s Guwop and Travis, I’m so far from average / All this bread, clad bitch in karats,” Gucci raps in the opening verse. Scott switches things up with a familiar Auto-Tuned flow in the second verse, where he raps about stacking money and buying jewelry. “Diamonds heavy husky like my jeweler name was Rick Ross / I’m gettin’ up while you gettin’ off,” he raps.

Hear the full track in episode 5 of “Memento Mori” starting around the 58:18 mark. See the show’s full tracklist below.

“Memento Mori” Episode 5:

Metro Boomin, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna – “Valentino”

Offset and 21 Savage – “HEATHEN”

Guap Tarantino and Lil Gotit – “Lil Bitch”

Travis Scott and Gucci Mane – “Murda”

Gucci Mane and Nav – “Get Go”

Gunna and Metro Boomin – “Mr.T”

Lil Keed and Young Thug – “Proud of Me”

A Boogie and Metro Boomin: “Embarrass”

88Glam – “Cookie in My Jar”

Lil Uzi Vert and Nav – “Mistake”

Yung Bans and YNW Melly – “100 Shells”

Lil Durk and King Von – “Why”

Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne – “Boiling Water [ft. Belly]”

Belly – “40 Days 40 Nights”

Future and Yung Bans – “Yeaaaaaaah”

Trav – “Every Dog Got Its Day”

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel (Go Get It) Remix”

Zona Man and Young Thug – “SHAANRUFF”

Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert – “Hair”

French Montana and Quavo – “No Stylist (Remix)”

French Montana and Nav – “Got It”