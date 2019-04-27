the-national-debut-new-song-bring-out-phoebe-bridgers-and-feist-in-la-watch

The National performed last night at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and during their set, the band brought out Phoebe Bridgers and Feist to join them for the performance. Bridgers joined the group in their debut performance of the song “Where Is Her Head,” as well as last night’s version of the song “Rylan,” both taken from their upcoming album I Am Easy To Find. Feist added backing vocals on “You Had Your Soul With You,” “Hey Rosey,” and “Not In Kansas.”

Elsewhere in the night, the band screened their new Mike Mills-directed film I Am Easy to Find, which included a brief Q&A with Carrie Brownstein and actress Alicia Vikander. Earlier this month, The National released the video for their song “Light Years,” which is also directed by Mike Mills. Julien Baker joined the band at a recent performance in New York, where they performed songs like “Not In Kansas” and “Oblivions” together live. Watch clips of their performance with Bridgers and Feist below.