The Flaming Lips have announced a two-week run of U.S. tour dates for this summer. The shows will follow the release of King’s Mouth: Music and Songs, the band’s 15th album, which debuted as a special limited-edition vinyl (4,000 copies) on Record Store Day and will be out digitally on July 19. Sean Lennon and Les Claypool’s collaborative unit The Lennon Claypool Delirium will join Wayne Coyne and the gang for the run, with the exception of the Lips’ New Haven show on July 31. Particle Kid will provide additional support.

The band toured North America in support of their 2017 album Oczy Mlody, which was also initially released on Record Store Day, last year. Check out the full list of their upcoming summer tour dates below.

July 23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

July 24 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

July 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

July 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 2 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery

August 3 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

August 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater