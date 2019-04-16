The Cranberries — “In the End”

The Cranberries have released “In the End,” the title track from their forthcoming final album recorded before the death of singer Dolores O’Riordan in January 2018. “In the End” was the final song the Cranberries recorded and closes out their swan song album.

“What a way to finish the record. To have ‘In The End’ as the last song is just perfect,” Cranberries drummer Feral Lawler said in a statement. Guitarist Noel Hogan added: “Lyrically it is self-explanatory. It speaks for itself, it just is a lovely feeling and it’s a gorgeous song.”

The band began working on the album in May 2017 and had recorded the demos for songs that would eventually comprise In the End before O’Riordan’s death. The single itself is an emotional gut punch with O’Riordan lamenting, “Ain’t it strange, when everything you wanted, was nothing like you wanted? In the end.”

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” Hogan said in a statement. “I remember talking to her that summer and she said ‘I’m starting all over here’ and a lot of the songs discuss that.”

In the End drops on Friday, April 26 and can be pre-ordered here.

The In the End album track listing is as follows:

1. All Over Now

2. Lost

3. Wake Me When It’s Over

4. A Place I Know

5. Catch Me If You Can

6. Got It

7. Illusion

8. Crazy Heart

9. Summer Song

10. The Pressure