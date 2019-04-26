When Dolores O’Riordan died in January 2018, The Cranberries were already hard at work on new music. Today, The Cranberries have released In The End, with recordings from their 2017 sessions, as their final album. Since O’Riordan’s death, The Cranberries have put out a deluxe 25-year anniversary reissue of their 1993 debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? featuring B-sides, bootlegs, and previously unheard demos, and shared a few, final singles in the lead-up to In The End. Among those singles were “All Over Now,” released back in January, and the more recent “In The End,” which closes out both the new album and the band’s discography.

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” said Noel Hogan. “We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do.”

Revisit Spin’s review of The Cranberries’ 1996 album To The Faithful Departed, and read our tribute to one of the band’s absolute best songs. Stream The Cranberries’ final album In The End below.

