The Black Keys Announce New Album “Let’s Rock”, Release “Eagle Birds”

The Black Keys have announced their ninth album, “Let’s Rock”, and released a new single called “Eagle Birds.” The new album will the duo’s first since 2014’s Turn Blue. Last month, the band released “Lo/Hi,” their first single in five years, and announced a North American tour with Modest Mouse. Check out “Let’s Rock” tracklist and listen to “Eagle’s Birds” below.

Let’s Rock Track Listing:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me