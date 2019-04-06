The Black Keys Cancel Woodstock 50 Performance

The Black Keys have announced that they’ll no longer be performing at Woodstock 50, the upstate New York event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival. The band was initially set to join acts like The Killers, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons, and Dead & Company at the August festival, but have now announced that they won’t be performing because of a scheduling conflict.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, The Black Keys will unfortunately need to cancel their set at Woodstock,” the band shared in a statement. “The band wants to let fans know as soon as possible and before tickets go on sale.”

Tickets for the August 16-19 festival go on sale April 22. The festival has not yet announced a replacement act.

Last month, the Black Keys released “Lo/Hi,” their first taste of new music in five years. The single was followed by announcement of the band’s upcoming North American tour with Modest Mouse, which kicks off this September in Las Vegas and wraps up November 24 in Vancouver. Check out the full Woodstock 50 lineup here.