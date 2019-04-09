The B-52s are hitting the road this May to celebrate what the band is billing as their 40th anniversary. Well, technically, this year marks the 43rd anniversary of the B-52s since forming in a small Southern college town in the ’70s, but that’s all the more reason to celebrate their enduring legacy.

“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019,” singer Kate Pierson said in a statement. Frontman Fred Schneider added: “Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America! Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming.”

“Visiting over 10 countries to perform for our fans around the globe makes us so incredibly happy,” singer Cindy Wilson said in a statement. “Let’s rock!”

New wave pioneers Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark and Berlin will open for B-52s on select dates.

In addition to the tour, the band has an authorized biography with Da Capo Press/Hachette Books in the works, which is expected to come out in 2020. Also, executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) are working on a documentary about the consummate party band.

B-52s tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 and can be purchased here.

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest

May 12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

May 26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender

June 21 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

June 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

June 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 26 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

June 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

June 29 – Gateshead Sage, UK @ Gateshead Sage

June 30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

July 2 – Nottingham, [email protected] Royal Concert Hall

July 3 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

July 5 – Paris, France @ Olympia

July 7 – Argeles Sur Me, France @ Festival les Deferlantes

August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Bayside Summer Nights @ Embarcadero Marina Park

August 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

August 6 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

August 7 – Seattle, WA @ BECU ZooTunes Concert Series

August 8 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 10 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 11 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

August 12 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

August 17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

August 18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Majestic Theater

August 22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

August 24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

August 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

August 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 8 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

September 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens

September 13 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

September 14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

September 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival

September 24 – New York, NY @ Summerstage, Central Park