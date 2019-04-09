News \
The B-52s Announce 40th Anniversary Tour
The B-52s are hitting the road this May to celebrate what the band is billing as their 40th anniversary. Well, technically, this year marks the 43rd anniversary of the B-52s since forming in a small Southern college town in the ’70s, but that’s all the more reason to celebrate their enduring legacy.
“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019,” singer Kate Pierson said in a statement. Frontman Fred Schneider added: “Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America! Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming.”
“Visiting over 10 countries to perform for our fans around the globe makes us so incredibly happy,” singer Cindy Wilson said in a statement. “Let’s rock!”
New wave pioneers Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark and Berlin will open for B-52s on select dates.
In addition to the tour, the band has an authorized biography with Da Capo Press/Hachette Books in the works, which is expected to come out in 2020. Also, executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) are working on a documentary about the consummate party band.
B-52s tour dates are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 and can be purchased here.
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest
May 12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
May 26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender
June 21 – Vitoria, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
June 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
June 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
June 26 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
June 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
June 29 – Gateshead Sage, UK @ Gateshead Sage
June 30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
July 2 – Nottingham, [email protected] Royal Concert Hall
July 3 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
July 5 – Paris, France @ Olympia
July 7 – Argeles Sur Me, France @ Festival les Deferlantes
August 1 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
August 3 – San Diego, CA @ Bayside Summer Nights @ Embarcadero Marina Park
August 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
August 6 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
August 7 – Seattle, WA @ BECU ZooTunes Concert Series
August 8 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 10 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 11 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
August 12 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
August 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
August 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
August 17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
August 18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Majestic Theater
August 22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
August 24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
August 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
August 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 6 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 8 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
September 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens
September 13 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
September 14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
September 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
September 22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival
September 24 – New York, NY @ Summerstage, Central Park