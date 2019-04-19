Tangerine Dream Announce Deluxe 7-Album Box Set

German new-age pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced a new seven-album box set out this summer. Titled In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973-1979, the set features remastered versions of every album the band released with Virgin Records, a stretch which documents the group’s years as a studio-minded band. The set includes new remastered versions of Phaedra, Rubycon, Ricochet, Stratosfear, Encore, Cylone, and Force Maieure, and is out June 14 via UMC/Virgin.

The set includes new Stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes of Phaedra and Ricochet, which handled personally by producer Steven Wilson. Also included in the box set is the group’s previously unreleased soundtrack to the theatrical play Oedipus Tyrannus, also mixed by Wilson. Two Blue-Ray discs of previously-unreleased concert footage are also slated to appear in the set, as well as a 68-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos.

To mark the announcement, the group have shared Wilson’s new stereo remix of their Phaedra track “Sequent ‘C’.” Check it out below.