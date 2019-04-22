News \
Tame Impala Announce 2019 Tour Dates
Tame Impala have announced a new tour set for this summer. The North American trek will begin May 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee, with stops in Atlanta, Miami Beach, and a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour dates also includes dates for shows across Europe in the middle of its run.
Tame Impala recently released new music, in the form of “Borderline” and “Patience,” leading to hints of a new album soon to follow. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Tame Impala Tour Dates
May 02 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN
May 03 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC
May 05 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA
May 06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL
May 07 – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach FL
May 11 – Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, Mexico
May 25 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA
May 31 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, Spain
June 01 – We Love Green – Paris, Frankce
June 05 – Garden – Gotenberg, Sweden
June 06 – NorthSide – Aarhus, Denmark
June 08 – 02 Arena – London, UK
June 21 – Hurricane Festival – Sheebel, Germany
June 22 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob eck, Germany
June 24 – Empress Ballroom – Blackpool, UK
June 26 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
June 26 – Glastonbury – Pilton, England
July 19-21 – Splendour In The Grass – Wooyung – Australia
July 26 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario
July 27 & 28 – Mo Pop – Detroit, MI
July 30 – Surly Brewing Festival Field – Minneapolis, MN
August 01-04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL
August 13 – Parkbühne Wuhlheide – Berlin, Germany
August 08 – Oya Fest – Oslo
August 09 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, Finland
August 14 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium
August 15 – La Route Du Rock – Rennes, France
August 16 – Lowlands Festival – Walibi Holland, Netherlands
August 21 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
August 23 – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA
August 24 – The Anthem – Washington D.C.