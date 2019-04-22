Tame Impala Announce 2019 Tour Dates

Tame Impala have announced a new tour set for this summer. The North American trek will begin May 2nd in Nashville, Tennessee, with stops in Atlanta, Miami Beach, and a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour dates also includes dates for shows across Europe in the middle of its run.

Tame Impala recently released new music, in the form of “Borderline” and “Patience,” leading to hints of a new album soon to follow. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Tame Impala Tour Dates

May 02 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN

May 03 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

May 05 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

May 07 – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach FL

May 11 – Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, Mexico

May 25 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA

May 31 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, Spain

June 01 – We Love Green – Paris, Frankce

June 05 – Garden – Gotenberg, Sweden

June 06 – NorthSide – Aarhus, Denmark

June 08 – 02 Arena – London, UK

June 21 – Hurricane Festival – Sheebel, Germany

June 22 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob eck, Germany

June 24 – Empress Ballroom – Blackpool, UK

June 26 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

June 26 – Glastonbury – Pilton, England

July 19-21 – Splendour In The Grass – Wooyung – Australia

July 26 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ontario

July 27 & 28 – Mo Pop – Detroit, MI

July 30 – Surly Brewing Festival Field – Minneapolis, MN

August 01-04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 13 – Parkbühne Wuhlheide – Berlin, Germany

August 08 – Oya Fest – Oslo

August 09 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, Finland

August 14 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium

August 15 – La Route Du Rock – Rennes, France

August 16 – Lowlands Festival – Walibi Holland, Netherlands

August 21 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

August 23 – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA

August 24 – The Anthem – Washington D.C.