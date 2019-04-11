Moving tributes from Nipsey Hussle’s family members and friends during the late rapper’s memorial service today at Staples Center in Los Angeles culminated quite beautifully with a few words and songs from Stevie Wonder. The singer opened by expressing thanks for knowing Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, and shared his hope that the artist’s murder last month might at last inspire meaningful gun policy reform.

“It is a heartbreak to again lose a member of our family. It’s a heartbreak because it’s so unnecessary,” Wonder said. “It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says, listen, we must have stronger gun laws. It’s unacceptable. It’s almost like the world is becoming blind.”

Wonder went on to perform “Rocket Love” on piano, introducing the song, “I was told that this was one of his favorite songs that I had done, so I’m going to try to do a little bit of it for you now.” Wonder also performed Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” on steel guitar. Hussle rapped on his own 2016 song “Ocean Views” about wanting Wonder to play at his funeral.

Hussle’s brother, sister, father, and widow Lauren London, as well as Snoop Dogg and YG, also spoke at the memorial service. Journalist Karen Civil read a note by Barack Obama, and tributes written by Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z appeared in the service’s program. The memorial followed a stretch of nightly vigils outside Hussle’s local clothing store, where he was fatally shot on March 31.

You can read Stevie Wonder’s full statement and watch his performance below.