Rico Nasty has released Anger Management, her new joint album with prolific producer Kenny Beats, who has proven to be the rising Maryland rapper’s preferred collaborator. The nine-track, 18-minute project features appearances by Baauer, Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, and rising Texan rapper Splurge. In January and February of the year, Rico also released videos for two new Kenny-Beats-produced singles, “Roof” and “Sandy,” neither of which are included on the new album. At the end of last year, she also released the loose singles “Guap (La La La)” (also Kenny Beats’ handiwork), “Wanna Do,” and (of course) “Big Dick Energy.”

Rico Nasty’s last full-length project, Nasty, was released in June of last year. Read our Spin Essential review here, and our Best of 2018 feature with the rapper here.