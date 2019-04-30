Pete Doherty Hospitalized With Infected Hedgehog Stab Wound

Pete Doherty has been hospitalized with an infected stab wound from a hedgehog. Clash reports that he was walking his two huskies when one caught a hedgehog, and one of its spines became lodged in the former Libertine’s hand when he attempted to retrieve the animal.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake broke the news, saying, “Pete Doherty is now in hospital having the infected hedgehog spine removed from his finger. We wish Pete well because whatever has happened is serious enough that he has not been able to make it.” Doherty was scheduled to appear on Arthanayake’s show to promote his new album Peter Doherty And The Puta Madres.

Doherty took to Twitter to post photos of himself in the hospital with a bandage over his hand. “A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound,” he wrote. “thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks.”

A picture me in a hospital bed with an infected hedgehog spike wound thank you to the wonderful men and women who work within the NHS . What absolute angels and a million times they deserve our respect and thanks. pic.twitter.com/llLv9N4Mwl — Peter Doherty (@petedoherty) April 29, 2019

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.