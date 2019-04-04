Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Concerts After Falling at Home

Ozzy Osbourne announced Thursday that he’s postponing the rest of his scheduled 2019 concert dates due to an injury he sustained after falling in his home. According to a statement shared on the 70-year-old singer’s Facebook page, the fall aggravated “years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month.” The ATV accident resulted in Osbourne sustaining a broken collarbone, broken ribs,damage to several major blood vessels, and a damaged vertebrae in his neck.

Osbourne is encouraging fans to hold on to their tickets, which he says will be honored when the shows are rescheduled in 2020, with the exception of festival dates.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

In January, Osbourne postponed his scheduled UK and European No More Tours II dates after being hospitalized for “complications from the flu.”

The rescheduled dates for the No More Tours II tour are as follows, except for the new Hollywood Bowl date which has yet to be announced:

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

May 31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

June 2 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 6 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

June 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

June 24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Amer. Family Ins. Amp–Summerfest

July 3 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 – Las Vegas, CA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena