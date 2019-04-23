Nicolas Cage celebrated the anniversary of Prince’s death on Sunday by singing “Purple Rain” at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. TMZ, which has published a clip of the performance, describes the rendition as “emotional,” an apparent allusion to Cage’s recent marital drama. The actor married a makeup artist in Las Vegas last month and filed annulment paperwork four days later. He has claimed he was intoxicated when he tied the bow; the woman rejects the annulment request and instead wants a divorce. None of this quite explains why Cage’s Prince rendition sounds like Chad Kroeger off seven Jägerbombs, but in any case, you can watch the performance here.

If you see Nicolas Cage at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles ever again, please email me immediately at [email protected]